Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse

The entire Bay Area fell into a drought again during the summer.

The entire Bay Area fell into a drought again during the summer. Thankfully, it's just the most minor stage. But it did happen during our dry season.

The abnormally dry pattern spread across all Bay Area neighborhoods during the summer.

Looking forward, the drought will accelerate if the wet season is drier than normal like it was last season.

