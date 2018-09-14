Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --Pallets of boxes stand ready to go on the loading dock at MedShare's warehouse in San Leandro. They are inundated with calls from companies and individuals around the Bay Area who want to help those ravaged by the hurricane in the Carolinas.
MedShare regional director Eric Talbert says, "Right now our partners, we have 34 partners on the ground in the Carolinas, or monitoring the situation and they are putting together their needs list ."
That list is likely to include personal supplies like diapers, shampoo, toothbrushes and medicine along with medical supplies.With Hurricane Florence expected to linger and dump rain for days in the region, Talbert expects more people to be stranded or displaced from flooded homes.
Last fall MedShare responded to seven natural disasters in seven weeks time including three hurricanes and the North Bay fires. They routinely gather surplus medical supplies and equipment. The challenge is shipping it. They are waiting for word from North Carolina on the transportation infrastructure to know how they'll get supplies there by truck or by plane.
If you want to help, MedShare urges people to collect supplies or donations over the weekend and bring them to their warehouse in San Leandro at 2937 Alvarado St. starting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. You can also find out ways to help at MedShare.org.
