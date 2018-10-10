HURRICANE MICHAEL

By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael

With winds reaching 155mph Hurricane Michael is now the 4th strongest storm (according to wind speed) to make landfall in the United States since 1851. (KGO-TV)

By
Hurricane Michael made history as it moved onshore in the Panhandle of Florida. With winds of 155mph, the Category 4 storm is now the 4th strongest storm (according to wind speed) to make landfall in the continental United States since records began in 1851.

At a pressure of 919mb, Michael ranks as the 3rd strongest storm (according to pressure) to make landfall in the continental United States. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm.

The strongest storm to ever make landfall was in 1935 dubbed the "Labor Day" storm with a pressure of 892mb.

This storm is unprecedented as a Category 4 storm has never made landfall in the Panhandle of Florida before Michael.

