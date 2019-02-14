DROUGHT

Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought

Drought map courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor.

Heather Tuggle
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's official-- the Bay Area is out of drought.
In just the past week, the entire Bay Area has had enough rain to come out of drought completely.

According to data compiled by the United States Drought Monitor, the last time we were out of drought was January of 2018.



As encouraging as this sounds, the Bay Area still needs more rain this winter to stay out of drought.

You can take a look at the U.S. Drought Monitor's map here.

Check out more stories and videos about the drought.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherdroughtstormraincaliforniabay areaSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROUGHT
Majority of Calif. still suffering from moderate drought despite storms
Drought map shows recent storm has not helped conditions in Calif.
NOAA forecasting mild-winter for the Bay area
Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse
More drought
WEATHER
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
Accuweather Forecast: Thunderstorms possible as storm continues
VIDEO: Neighbor captures Sausalito mudslide aftermath
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
Sources: Smollett staged attack with help of others, allegedly being written off 'Empire'
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant in CA caught on camera
Show More
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
VIDEO: House slides down hillside in Sausalito neighborhood
Valentine's Day craft: How to create a candy necklace
More News