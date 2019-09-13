Weather

East Bay braces for hot weather

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The courts in Walnut Creek were full Friday morning of people playing tennis and pickle ball. But players predict a very different picture this afternoon when the temperature hits triple digits.

"It'll be a lot more empty. They're here at 8, 9. Everyone manages the heat that way," said Ed Solomon as he wrapped up a pickle ball game with his friends.

On the Iron Horse trail, Jane Macken was out an hour earlier than usual to avoid Friday's heat.

"Normally, I like to walk 9:30-10 in the morning after all the traffic but today, no. Get out early," she said as she hit the trail at 8:30 a.m.

She says she has had it with this weather.

"It's the hottest I ever remember it. It's unbelievable. At my age you can't handle the heat," she said.

Ed Solomon says he will head inside this afternoon.

"I think we have had a very calm summer. We haven't had a lot of 100 degree weather so I am just going to manage it accordingly so we don't overdo it," he said.

Walnut Creek resident Rich Bice does have some plans for outside. He's got to keep his 2-year-old grandson active. But he'll also keep him cool.

"We go out on the lawn with the sprinkler and the hose and all that he loves it," Bice said.

The weather is expected to cool down on Saturday.

