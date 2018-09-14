Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area

I know I’ve said this a lot lately but look up now. A rare phenomenon, #fallstreak hole or #punchcloud, occurring in several parts of this cloud deck over the bay area. pic.twitter.com/MGYChSlyKe — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 14, 2018

Did you see it? There were several across our Bay Area sky Friday morning. It looked like somebody punched holes in the cloud deck.This cloud formation is called a fallstreak hole. We also call it a hole punch cloud.Something, like a plane, travels through the cloud layer and disrupts the pressure and humidity within that layer. This causes the super-cooled water and ice crystals to evaporate and sublimate as they fall from the cloudy layer. This creates the brush-like streaks you see below it.As the moisture falls it leaves dry air behind which produces the hole, and in some cases, an elliptical opening in the cloud deck.