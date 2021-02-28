moon

Family drives from Los Angeles to Bay Area for epic views of full moon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A full moon is captivating not just people across the Bay Area, but from all over the state.

One family from Los Angeles saw Saturday night's moon as a perfect opportunity to visit the Bay Area.

RELATED: Snow moon: How to see the next full moon in the sky this weekend

They arrived just in time to be welcomed by the brightly shining moon.

"I was like, 'Baby let's go for a night ride,' and we made it to San Francisco looking at the moon," Eugene Weathersby said.

"I love the moon, bright, shiny, peaceful," Braelyn Smith added.

MORE: Expect super total lunar eclipse, seasonal blue moon in 2021

The full moon technically peaked around 3:17 a.m this morning, but they typically last around three nights.

We had a great view of the moon from our Embarcadero camera.

Check out this time lapse taken from San Francisco as the moon rises over the Bay Bridge:
EMBED More News Videos

Check out this time lapse taken from San Francisco as the moon rises over the Bay Bridge.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlos angelessan franciscobay areabay bridgemoonnaturefamilydriving
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOON
How to see the snow moon in the sky this weekend
1st full moon of 2021 to rise Thursday night
Expect super total lunar eclipse, 'ring of fire' in 2021
Moon ring lights up Bay Area skies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
#StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Oakland school board ready to reopen schools in mid-March
Warriors aim to donate 1M meals with Swishes for Dishes program
CA club, adult sports leagues allowed to play again
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Doctor says J&J vaccine could get Californians closer to immunity
Show More
Rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff in San Mateo Co.
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Sonoma Co. canceling vaccination clinics due to supply shortage
Antioch moves forward with police reform measures
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
More TOP STORIES News