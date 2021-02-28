Family drives from Los Angeles to Bay Area for epic views of full moon

One family from Los Angeles saw Saturday night's moon as a perfect opportunity to visit the Bay Area.
They arrived just in time to be welcomed by the brightly shining moon.
"I was like, 'Baby let's go for a night ride,' and we made it to San Francisco looking at the moon," Eugene Weathersby said.
"I love the moon, bright, shiny, peaceful," Braelyn Smith added.
The full moon technically peaked around 3:17 a.m this morning, but they typically last around three nights.
We had a great view of the moon from our Embarcadero camera.
Check out this time lapse taken from San Francisco as the moon rises over the Bay Bridge: