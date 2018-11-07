High fire danger may cause some in North Bay to lose power

⚠️North Bay prepare yourselves.

PG&E may shut off your power again.

Strongest winds come Thursday, elevating our fire danger. https://t.co/SmGgNXzkMa — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 7, 2018

PG&E is warning customers in several North Bay counties that it may preemptively cut off power because of extreme fire danger as early as Wednesday night.Winds are expected to ramp up Thursday, especially in our hills, where wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. These winds will also bring in some very dry air, dropping relative humidity levels into the single digits during the day.The combo of gusty and dry winds means any fires that do begin, could spread very quickly.A Red Flag Warning is in effect until Friday morning for our North Bay and East Bay Hills. PG&E has said some communities in the North Bay could proactively lose their power to try and lessen the threat of this extreme fire danger. Winds are expected to calm down Friday morning.