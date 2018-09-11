HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane hacks: Food in the washing machine and more

EMBED </>More Videos

Before Hurricane Florence hits, take a look at these hacks to store food and other things. (Shutterstock)

When preparing for a storm like Hurricane Florence, there are things you can do to make sure your stuff stays safe and dry, even if the power goes out.

Check out these cool hacks from AccuWeather.

FOOD

If you need extra storage for food, try keeping it in your washing machine. You can pack the food in with ice because it will drain out after it melts. What's more, the metal will continue to help keep the food cold after the ice melts.

WATER

If losing power also means losing water in your home, be sure to plan ahead.

During storms, you can store water in your bathtub so you have some ready for the toilet. Also, be sure to take a shower before the storm hits.

POSESSIONS

If you're worried about things getting wet, a dishwasher is a good place to keep them dry because it is sealed off so well. Put your stuff inside a zip-close bag before storing it in there. Just make sure you don't forget to retrieve the items after the storm!
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricanehurricane florencehome tipfoodwaterdrinking water
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane
Florence now a major hurricane, aims for US Southeast
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Kaiser hospital in Downey
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
Trump says Puerto Rico response was 'an incredible unsung success' ahead of Florence
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from Utah prison
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
More News