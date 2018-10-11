HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael's high winds topple Florida freight train

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks in Panama City, Florida. (Mike Theiss/Twitter)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Hurricane Michael's winds were strong enough to blow a freight train off its tracks.

Storm chaser Mike Theiss happened upon the derailed train in Panama City, Florida, on Wednesday evening, according to AccuWeather.

"That takes some pretty serious wind to do that," Theiss remarked in a video posted to Twitter.

Theiss said he encountered downed trees and debris all over the roadway while he was trying to leave the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm on record to hit the Florida Panhandle.

Some of the worst damage was in nearby Mexico Beach, where the hurricane crashed ashore Wednesday as a Category 4 monster with 155 mph winds and a storm surge of 9 feet. Video from a drone revealed widespread devastation across the town of about 1,000 people.
EMBED More News Videos

Aerial footage shows the extent of Hurricane Michael's destruction in and around Panama City, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane michaelstorm damagewind damagesevere weatheru.s. & worldfloridahurricane
HURRICANE MICHAEL
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
How to help Hurricane Michael victims
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Hurricane Michael coverage: 2nd death reported as monster storm makes landfall
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer weather on the way
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Hurricane Michael coverage: 2nd death reported as monster storm makes landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Video released of 2015 fatal shooting of Mario Woods by SFPD
Madera man charged with felony in violent attack at 49ers game
Oakland ex-con turned business owner seeks to help others like him
How to help Hurricane Michael victims
Consumer Catch-up: FitMetrix data breach, right to know drug prices act signed
Matthew Shepard to be interred at Washington National Cathedral 20 years after murder
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
Hang Time: Sushi, sake and real talk with Draymond Green
Show More
Demolition begins at Vallco Shopping Center for new development
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Kanye West talks mental health, stop-and-frisk with Trump
East Bay nonprofit working to knock-out bullying
More News