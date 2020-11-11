King tides may reach 6.9 feet along low-lying areas in Marin County, San Francisco

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- King tides return to the Bay Area this week and ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says they are really going to hit the North Bay as they always do.
The entrance to the Manzanita Park & Ride Lot in southern Marin County is one of the areas that typically floods during king tides, affecting traffic.
King tides are also expected make a splash along San Francisco's Embarcadero, like we have seen in previous years.
Nicco says the focus is on a four day period, starting November 13 through November 17.
The highest tide will happen in Mill Valley on Sunday at 10:37 a.m. and again on Monday at 11:15 a.m., with a sea level rise of 6.9 feet.
"We will have have even higher king tides December 12, 13, 14, possibly the 15 and around January 11, 12, 13," Nicco added. "Expect even more areas to flood during those days."
Marin County officials say some areas historically susceptible to flooding include North San Pedro Road through China Camp State Park in eastern San Rafael, Greenwood Cove Drive in Tiburon, and Manzanita Park and Ride near Tam Junction.
The county is reminding drivers to allow extra time for trips and be prepared to use alternative routes if necessary.
"Travelers should always avoid driving through ponded water, as even six inches of standing water can stall a low-clearance car and 12 inches can strand a standard vehicle," said the county in a statement.
