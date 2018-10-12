LIGHTNING

Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter

Lightning streaked across the skies around the Los Angeles area Friday night, creating a spectacular - but dangerous - light show just off the coast.

LOS ANGELES --
The National Weather Service and local fire agencies were urging people to stay inside and seek shelter, noting that lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

"When thunder roars, stay indoors," the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted.



AIR7HD caught footage of multiple lightning bolts coming down just off the coast in the Rancho Palos Verdes-San Pedro area.

Witnesses reported seeing similar displays from Orange County to Hollywood, accompanied in some areas by light rain.

Radar images show a cluster of moisture hanging just off the shore between Avalon and Dana Point Friday night.

High school football games throughout Southern California were canceled Friday night. Some electrical poles also caught on fire in the Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood and Bellflower area, fire officials said.

The forecast calls for more rain and cool temperatures around SoCal on Saturday.

