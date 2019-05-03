Moraga residents seek answers from EBMUD 1 year after landslide damages homes

Weather

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- A mudslide took down part of a hill and part of some homes in Moraga last March. A year later and the homes on Augusta Drive in Moraga are still uninhabitable.

On Tuesday, homeowners went to East Bay MUD's meeting to try and get something done about it.

Tim Alford has been looking at a huge slide beneath his home the past year. It's the same length of time that he, his wife and three kids have been out of their house. The property beneath it is owned by East Bay MUD.

"It's been really hard on the kids, hard on my wife and it's a lot of uncertainty. We don't know when we're going to be able to get back in this house, if we're going to be able to get back in this house," said Alford.



"I hold each and every one of you accountable," said neighbors East Bay MUD's Board of Directors meeting.

"If you don't act, there will be repercussions. This community will not be quiet about this issue any longer," said Alex Mooradian, a Moraga resident.

RELATED: Moraga residents blame EBMUD after landslide damages homes

"We do feel for the homeowners," said Alex Coate, General Manager of East Bay MUD. He cites two reasons why East Bay MUD hasn't done more than cover the mess with plastic tarps.

"This is unimproved land, that East Bay MUD owns, and we don't view that any actions we've taken has been the cause of this slide," explained Coate. "This is the location of an historic slide, and that information was available when those properties were developed."

While East Bay MUD and lawyers on all sides figure out what happens next, the red tag on Alfrod's home has faded to pink and each day that passes, he wonders what to tell his kids.

"My kids ask me every night when we're going home, and I say I don't know. And they ask me why it's taking so long, and I say I don't know," said Alford.

