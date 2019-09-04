hurricane dorian

Northern California search and rescue teams deploy to Hurricane Dorian

By Lisa Amin
NORTH CAROLINA (KGO) -- Urban search and rescue teams from the East Bay, North Bay, and Peninsula left for North Carolina tonight to help with Hurricane Dorian.

They gathered at a warehouse on Tidewater Avenue in Oakland.

A lot had to happen before the actual deployment could take place.

First the bags had to be loaded onto the truck. After that everyone stood in line for a health screening.

Moving these specialized teams requires lots of equipment, tools, and time.

The deployment is for 14 to 21 days.

Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Lipp said, "We expect we'll see a fair amount of flooding depending on the storm itself there may be wind damage also that will cause search to be more complicated."

Sacramento Fire Department Battalion Chief Pat Costamagna said, "We also have a swift water rescue component so each team is bringing inflatable rescue boats so we can perform rescues in the moving waters."

For many, the hardest part of the deployment will be missing home.

Firefighter Henry Cordova is missing his daughter's fifth birthday party on Sunday.

Lt. Tanisha Tucker said, "It's always hard to be gone from family but we're going there for a duty and we're obligated to help those in need."

The teams are taking an overnight flight to Charlotte.

They'll get a few hours of rest before heading out into the field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheroaklandnorth carolinahurricane dorianu.s. & worldhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Dorian crawls, takes nearly a day to travel the length of the Bay Bridge
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Prep for phones before Hurricane Dorian, stem cell therapy company warned by FDA, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims of SoCal boat fire
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Bay Area woman killed in SoCal boat fire speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man who rammed through Oakland Airport gate speaks out
Lamborghini to unveil fastest car it has ever made-and it's a hybrid
Looking for Answers: Homelessness in the Bay Area
San Francisco looking for ways to end pedestrian deaths on city's streets
Ghost Ship jury resumes deliberations - but for how long?
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Search for survivors suspended, local victims of boat fire mourned, Gilroy park reopens, Chase Center opens
Warriors hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Chase Center
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
10-acre fire burning in Santa Cruz Mountains
Santa Cruz Island boat fire: Inside the Conception
More TOP STORIES News