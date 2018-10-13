PG&E shuts down power to thousands of North Bay customers due to Red Flag conditions

As of 8:03 PM, PG&E has proactively turned off power in extreme fire-risk areas of Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties based on localized weather forecasts calling for wind gusts of up to 50 mph tonight into Monday AM. Approx. 17,483 customers are impacted. https://t.co/Cr4Rqoc651 pic.twitter.com/kwJrMuRgI1