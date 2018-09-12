HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence size is 'chilling, even from space,' astronaut writes

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexander Gerst, an astronaut with the European Space Agency, shared photos of Hurricane Florence from space, writing, ''Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you.''

Hurricane Florence is so big that it can only be captured with a super wide-angle lens from space, one astronaut said.


As he posted the awe-inspiring shots, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency wrote that staring down "the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane" is "chilling, even from space."

Gerst isn't the only one sharing compelling images of the monster storm. NOAA posted GIFs from the GOES East satellite, including a lightning map of several systems over the Atlantic.


Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the Southeast later this week.
