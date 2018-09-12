Watch out, America! #HurricaneFlorence is so enormous, we could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the @Space_Station, 400 km directly above the eye. Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/ovZozsncfh — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) September 12, 2018

Check out all the lightning activity in #HurricaneFlorence, Tropical Storm #Isaac and Hurricane #Helene, seen from the #GOESEast Geostationary Lightning Mapper this morning. pic.twitter.com/OuKhwjzbU3 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 11, 2018

Hurricane Florence is so big that it can only be captured with a super wide-angle lens from space, one astronaut said.As he posted the awe-inspiring shots, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency wrote that staring down "the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane" is "chilling, even from space."Gerst isn't the only one sharing compelling images of the monster storm. NOAA posted GIFs from the GOES East satellite, including a lightning map of several systems over the Atlantic.Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the Southeast later this week.