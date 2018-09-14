Forgive me for the photos. I need to rant for a moment! While shooting a story in San Leon today, I can’t tell you how many mosquitos swarmed @13PhotogReed & me. Every time we hit one there was blood. 🤢 What is going on? 😤 I’ve never seen so many. Is anyone seeing this? #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XaIJw79Gra