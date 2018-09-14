HOUSTON, Texas --Wondering where all of those massive mosquitoes are coming from? Well, with the recent wet weather we've been having, and with even more headed to our area over the next several days, the mosquito population is on the rise.
A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video showing a giant mosquito in their car, and another viewer snapped a picture of a quarter-size mosquito in her house in Santa Fe.
Also, ABC13 reporter Steve Campion and his photographer took to Twitter to describe their encounter with mosquitoes Thursday. He said, in part, "I can't tell you how many mosquitoes swarmed @13PhotogReed and me. Every time we hit one there was blood."
Forgive me for the photos. I need to rant for a moment! While shooting a story in San Leon today, I can’t tell you how many mosquitos swarmed @13PhotogReed & me. Every time we hit one there was blood. 🤢 What is going on? 😤 I’ve never seen so many. Is anyone seeing this? #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XaIJw79Gra— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 13, 2018
Viewers in Brazoria and Galveston County also complained about the swarms of mosquitoes invading their area.
ABC13's Christine Dobbyn was in Galveston and said the skeeters there were horrible too.
"There are so many they could carry us away," she said.
Do you have your #deet @SteveABC13 @abc13houston #ABC13 #mosquitoes #ugh pic.twitter.com/Ym1RpwjZoj— ABC13ChristineDobbyn (@ABC13Christine) September 13, 2018
If you're looking for a natural way to keep the flying pests out of your yard, try using plants you can grow to help repel them.
Basil, lemongrass, rosemary, and marigolds are a few plants that will keep the insects at bay.
VIDEO: How to keep mosquitoes away after a flood