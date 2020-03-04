Weather

Bay Area forecast: Rain on the way after nearly 40 consecutive days of dry weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says wet weather may finally be on the way to the Bay Area after nearly 40 consecutive days without rain.

It won't be a lot, but it's coming.

"It only takes 1/100 of an inch to stop this streak," said Nicco. We should get more than that, but don't expect a downpour."

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows a cold front rolling into the Bay Area Friday night.

"There's a chance of drizzle Friday evening, possibly light rain Saturday morning before it clears late Saturday afternoon," said Nicco.

The Bay Area needs the rain after a dry start to the year.

"It will be 38 consecutive days without rain -- up until Friday. Our high resolution models are starting to grasp the change of rain," said Nicco. "I have my fingers crossed, hopefully you do too."

There's more rain on the way next week.

