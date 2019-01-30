WEATHER

Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge to -23 degrees

EMBED </>More Videos

Steam rises from a frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago as temperatures plunged to -23 degrees Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO --
As the Chicago area plunges into a deep freeze, steam is rising from a frozen Lake Michigan because the air is significantly colder than the lake.
Chicago set a new record low for January 30 when the mercury dipped to -23 degrees, with a wind chill of -49, at O'Hare International Airport. The high on Wednesday is only expected to be around -13 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area until noon Thursday, with wind chills between -36 to -55, which can result in frostbite within minutes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherlake michiganwind chillcoldwinteru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
What is a snow squall?
6 days of rain on the way to Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Freezing Midwest weather impacts flights at SFO
How Midwest deep freeze compares to Bay Area weather
Judge says PG&E violated probation from 2010 San Bruno pipeline blast
Oakland begins counting homeless population, expects number to go up
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail
SF Mayor London Breed delivers State of the City address
VIDEO: Mom, baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite at SFO
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
Show More
Proposal to withhold pay from Congress during government shutdowns
Former A's slugger Jose Canseco goes on Twitter rant about aliens
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police
Accuweather Forecast: Storm arrives tonight
More News