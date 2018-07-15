WEATHER

Stockton couple says oak tree 'exploded' in their yard

EMBED </>More Videos

A Stockton couple says they were startled to hear a big explosion from their front yard this week that turned out to be their old oak tree blowing up, scattering pieces up and down the street. (KGO-TV)

STOCKTON, Calif. (KGO) --
A Stockton couple says they were startled to hear a big explosion from their front yard this week that turned out to be their old oak tree blowing up, scattering pieces up and down the street.

"I didn't know if it was an earthquake or a train running through the backyard," said Earl Summers.

Summers' home was damaged by the exploding tree.

Branches fell off. Pieces of the Oak flew all over the place.

Arborists believe the hot Central California weather is to blame.

"On hot, calm days when there is not a lot of wind, that transpiration, or sweat decreases. The water still being up taking (sic), but it's not released so something has to give," Justin Widgren with NorCal Arborists said.

The arborist recommends frequent inspections by professionals, not just a tree company, but someone who is qualified to look at the health of trees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertree fallexplosionheat waveStockton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News