GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Time-lapse video of fog covering Golden Gate Bridge

New time-lapse video shows fog waves swallowing the Golden Gate Bridge during a dense fog advisory.

ABC7 News
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
New time-lapse video shows fog waves swallowing the Golden Gate Bridge during a dense fog advisory.

VIDEO: Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the North and East Bay valleys, in addition to the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning.

The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the photographed sites in the world and when the fog rolls in, it makes for an even more spectacular image.

