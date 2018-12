Time-lapse video of fog covering Golden Gate Bridge

New time-lapse video shows fog waves swallowing the Golden Gate Bridge during a dense fog advisory.The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the North and East Bay valleys, in addition to the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge Tuesday morning.The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the photographed sites in the world and when the fog rolls in, it makes for an even more spectacular image.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now