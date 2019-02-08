AVALANCHE

Video shows how the weather can hamper avalanche control efforts in the Sierra

New video shows what it's like to be an avalanche control worker. (KGO-TV)

DONNER SUMMIT, Calif. (KGO) --
New video shows what it's like to be an avalanche control worker.

Jameson Schwab shared a video of ski patrollers battling fierce winds during a winter storm in the Donner Summit area of the Sierra Nevada mountains on Feb. 5.

Schwab said he and three others were doing avalanche control work when the video was taken at Sugar Bowl Resort in Norden.

The struggle is real. The video shows the crew working in fierce winds as they try to hike through the snow, proving avalanche control work is hardcore.
