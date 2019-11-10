Why is Karl the Fog so clingy lately?

First, we have seen onshore winds pick back up.
These are winds that come from the ocean and blow Inland, increasing water vapor across the Bay Area.
Here comes @KarlTheFog's chilly embrace tonight pic.twitter.com/cPhzt7omq7— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 10, 2019
You've noticed this in the form of increased humidity. Your skin is not as dry, your lips are not as cracked as they have been in October.
We also have a big area of high pressure off of our coastline.
This is compressing any marine layer and forcing the fog to condense close to the ground, creating dense pockets and dropping visibility.
This pattern will continue into Sunday morning. The low sun angle this time of the year also means our fog is slow to burn off in the morning, leading to less sunshine close to the coast.
We do have storms out in the Pacific, but high pressure will continue to deflect them to our north. The dry stretch continues. Le sigh..... pic.twitter.com/DV9L1VMyQP— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 9, 2019