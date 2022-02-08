weather

Bay Area temperatures cooking up amid Calif. winter heat wave

By and Andrew Morris
VIDEO: Bay Area temps cooking up in winter heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma has been closely monitoring a warm week across the Bay Area and for much of California.

Tuesday in the Bay Area, Tuma is forecasting temperatures anywhere from eight to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Southern California has a Tuesday set in the upper 70's to mid 80's.

"But that is nothing compared to what they're going to experience later on this week," according to Tuma.

"In fact, an excessive heat watch will begin Wednesday, lasting through Friday, for a lot of Southern California".

Just how hot will it actually get?

"We could find high temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees," forecasted Tuma using ABC7 Accuweather models.



Over the next three days, the San Francisco area will be well into the 70's, while the metro Los Angeles area will come close to touching low 90's. It means this weekend's Super Bowl has a shot at setting a game-time record.

"On Sunday, a forecasted high of 84 degrees would tie it for the hottest Super Bowl ever seen," according to Tuma.

