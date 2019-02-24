BART

West Oakland gas leak temporarily halts BART service from East Bay to San Francisco

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART service is resuming in the Transbay Tube after trains were halted due to a gas leak near the West Oakland station.

There was no direct service from San Francisco to the East Bay due to the leak, but service has resumed. A vehicle crashed into a building in the area, but it was unclear if that was the cause of the leak.

No further details were immediately available.

