West Oakland gas leak temporarily halts BART service from East Bay to San Francisco

Evacuations happening at 5th & Brush sts. in #Oakland OPD says a car drove into Angel Cakes cupcake shop, causing poss. gas leak. #Abc7now pic.twitter.com/0kKPzk3l8w — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) February 24, 2019

BART service is resuming in the Transbay Tube after trains were halted due to a gas leak near the West Oakland station.There was no direct service from San Francisco to the East Bay due to the leak, but service has resumed. A vehicle crashed into a building in the area, but it was unclear if that was the cause of the leak.No further details were immediately available.