West Valley College in Saratoga on lockdown due to armed intruder, school says

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- West Valley College in Saratoga is on lockdown due to a reported armed intruder on campus, the school's website says.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office tells ABC7 News that officers searched the campus and confirmed that there's currently no active threat.

The note says police are checking on a report of a male seen with a long rifle and associated with a red Cadillac in the parking lot.

The school has told students to run if they can get off campus safely without driving cars. Otherwise, they say to hide if you don't know where the threat is and fight if an intruder comes into your hiding place.

They say to leave belongings behind.

The school will provide an update once it is safe.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.