Westbound I-580 in Livermore reopens after police activity shuts down freeway, expect delays

The California Highway Patrol says lanes North of Livermore Ave. were blocked just before 12:30p.m.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-580 East of N Livermore Ave in Livermore. All Lanes Open.— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 27, 2022
Motorists are advised to expect residual delays .
Police are investigating the incident.
Police Department Activity on Westbound I-580 East of N Livermore Ave in Livermore. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 27, 2022
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
