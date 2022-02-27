Westbound I-580 in Livermore reopens after police activity shuts down freeway, expect delays

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-580 East of N Livermore Ave in Livermore. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 27, 2022

Police Department Activity on Westbound I-580 East of N Livermore Ave in Livermore. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 27, 2022

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Westbound 580 has reopened after police activity closed all lanes in Livermore on Sunday.The California Highway Patrol says lanes North of Livermore Ave. were blocked just before 12:30p.m.Motorists are advised to expect residual delays .Police are investigating the incident.