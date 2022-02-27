traffic

Westbound I-580 in Livermore reopens after police activity shuts down freeway, expect delays

Image of Westbound 580 traffic and shutdown in Livermore, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Westbound 580 has reopened after police activity closed all lanes in Livermore on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says lanes North of Livermore Ave. were blocked just before 12:30p.m.



Motorists are advised to expect residual delays .

Police are investigating the incident.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.



