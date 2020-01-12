Pets & Animals

Newborn whale, mother seen swimming with pod of dolphins off San Diego coastline

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- Whale watchers in Southern California captured drone footage of a newborn gray whale and its mother swimming the California coast. Domenic Biagini of "Gone Whale Watching" said the day got even better when the whales were joined by a group of dolphins.

"This a unique video for a couple of reasons," said Biagini. "First, there's a newborn baby gray whale! Better yet, a pod of dolphins are playing with it. Better yet, it's two different species of dolphins."

In the video posted to the Facebook page of "Gone Whale Watching San Diego" on Jan. 7, the pair of whales can be seen swimming alongside a pod of dolphins. Somehow it gets even better. Captain Dom observed the pod as being made up of two different species, with some of them appearing to be common dolphins and the others Pacific white-sided dolphins.

The whales were most likely heading south to Baja California, Mexico, where they spend their winter months mating and giving birth, according to reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegowhalewhale watchingwild animalsoceansdolphin
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News