Couple throws Whataburger themed gender reveal party

We've never seen a gender reveal like this one before!

Izzy Castro and Daniel Castilleja posted a video of their Whataburger themed gender reveal to Twitter that later went viral.

They had a table set up with orange balloons, orange party hats, cupcakes with the Whataburger design and all the different kinds of sauces from the popular Texas fast-food restaurant, along with the order numbers they had collected over the years. They also proudly hung an orange Whataburger flag behind them.



Before they dug into the plastic bag to reveal the baby's gender, their family asked what they would name their child.

They said, "Ezekiel if it's a boy," and "Sophia if it's a girl."

Digging into the bag, they pulled out a navy blue baby onezie that read "I'm so spicy" in white letters.

The couple is expecting a baby boy.
