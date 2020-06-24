Play ball! MLB players agree to health and safety protocols to start season

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

NEW YORK -- After three very long months, baseball will be back the last weekend of July.Players are expected to report to training camp on July 1 and they will play 60 games with the regular season likely starting July 23 or 24 at home ball parks."Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. "We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon."The proposed schedule will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of each Club's games against their opposite league's corresponding geographical division (i.e., East vs. East, Central vs. Central and West vs. West), in order to mitigate travel.The MLB is playing 37% of its typical 162-game season, which is the greatest season reduction in the history of any of the four pro major sports.Health and safety measures remain the paramount concern. The MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach to facilitate a safe return.----------