HOPLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A wildfire in the Hopland area of Mendocino County has led to evacuations Monday night. The Moose Fire is at 85 acres and is 25-percent contained.The smoke is drifting to the south-- people are reporting smelling it in Cloverdale, which is in Sonoma County.Hopland is west of Clear Lake and about 45 miles from Santa Rosa.There are no reports of injuries or buildings burning.