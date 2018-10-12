Wiring altered at gas station pumps in Sunnyvale

Skimming? @SunnyvaleDPS investigating 2 suspects for breaking into the gas pumps at World Gas Station on W. Maude Ave.

Officer securing pumps until expert can figure out exactly what they did. pic.twitter.com/s5PhVkInDd — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 12, 2018

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is investigating a possible case of credit card fraud at a gas station.Crime scene tape is up around the six pumps secure at the World Gas Station on W. Maude Avenue.Investigators are keeping them secure until the owners can bring in an expert to see what the suspects did to the wiring.Officers say overnight two suspects were able to get open up the payment screens on the pumps and were tampering with the system.They say one of the suspects may be related to a similar type of crime in another state.Credit card skimmers have been an issue in the Bay Area in recent years.The gas station usually opens at 6 a.m. but it will remain closed until an expert on the machines can come out and see what exactly was done to them.