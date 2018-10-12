Wiring altered at gas station pumps in Sunnyvale

Police say two suspects tampered with the wiring on six pumps at a gas station in Sunnyvale. (KGO-TV)

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is investigating a possible case of credit card fraud at a gas station.

Crime scene tape is up around the six pumps secure at the World Gas Station on W. Maude Avenue.

Investigators are keeping them secure until the owners can bring in an expert to see what the suspects did to the wiring.

Officers say overnight two suspects were able to get open up the payment screens on the pumps and were tampering with the system.

They say one of the suspects may be related to a similar type of crime in another state.

Credit card skimmers have been an issue in the Bay Area in recent years.

The gas station usually opens at 6 a.m. but it will remain closed until an expert on the machines can come out and see what exactly was done to them.

