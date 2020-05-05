Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is on ice right now, just not the kind he prefers.Kane is enduring life in quarantine. He joins us to offer his extensive thoughts on Netflix's The Tiger King (did Carole feed her husband to the cats?!?), PLUS the kitchen mishap that almost sent Kane to the hospital a few minutes before we taped.We cover everything from staying in shape during the downtime and potentially playing in front of empty arenas, to Kane's need to be a neat freak even before Covid-19 had everyone running for disinfectant wipes.And find out which member of the Sharks organization stops by for a surprise visit via Zoom-bomb.