SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --The woman arrested in a standoff and hostage situation in San Jose Thursday has been identified and is facing several charges.
Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers and another suspect, who was later shot and killed by police, allegedly hijacked a UPS truck, held the driver hostage, and forced a slow police chase and standoff.
Macy-Rogers is accused of firing several rounds at Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, resulting in multiple shots hitting a deputy's vehicle.
She faces charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, carjacking, kidnapping & shooting into an inhabited vehicle.
#SJPD says it was the female suspect (Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers) who fired rounds at @SCCoSheriff deputies, resulting in multiple shots hitting deputy's vehicle. She faces charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, carjacking, kidnapping & shooting into an inhabited vehicle.— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) February 15, 2019
Sheriff's deputies later told ABC7 News that investigators later found a machete, zip-ties and duct tape inside one of the cars involved, leaving some to question what the two suspects were planning to do with it all.
Another suspect, identfied by friends as Mark Morasky, was as shot and killed after attempting to run from the truck they carjacked.
Booking photo for Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers, as well as the gun police say she used in shooting at deputies yesterday during the pursuit in #SanJose. pic.twitter.com/mC9CBpytyk— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) February 15, 2019
