Woman jumps from moving car to escape fake Uber in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres reports on a woman's escape from a fake Uber driver in Nevada.

Eyewitness News
LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
An incident involving a woman in Nevada provided a cautionary tale about the potential danger of ride-sharing.

Elizabeth Suarez saw a car in Las Vegas that matched the description of the Uber she was waiting for.

The driver waved her over and she got inside.

RELATED: San Francisco DA announces public education campaign to enhance safety for rideshare users

She didn't realize he wasn't her driver until they were on the road and she got a call from the real Uber driver

When the man ignored her plea to pull over, Elizabeth jumped from the moving car to escape.

"I take a side profile picture of him, my flash goes off, startles him and that's when he starts cursing: 'Give me your wallet! Give me your phone! Give me everything you have!'", she said.

RELATED: SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF

She threw her wallet at him but kept her phone. Instead of letting her out, he sped up.

"That's when I open the car door and it's unlocked and I just jump out without thinking," said Elizabeth.

Surveillance video showed her on the ground. She suffered a head injury, a fractured wrist and badly broken ankle.

The driver is still on the loose.

MORE: Find more stories, photos, and video on Uber
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uberrideshareu.s. & worldcrimekidnapkidnappingabductionattempted abductionLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
Union City police arrest Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting ride share passenger
SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF
Top Stories
Florence Track: Life-threatening Category 3 storm spins toward Carolinas
BTS Army out in force ahead of K-Pop band's concert at Oracle
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Football is helping Bay Area teachers afford homes
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
Off-duty NYPD detective attacked by bear
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Moraga police say toddler left in car has died
Show More
Sonoma Co. tests emergency notifications systems in real world
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
White Castle now serving Bay Area company's plant-based burgers
7 NYPD officers arrested in connection with prostitution ring
Police: Teen fatally stabs love triangle rival at Detroit-area school
More News