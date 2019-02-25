Woman injured in shooting near San Francisco State University, gunman at large

A gunman is on the loose after a shooting right next to the campus of San Francisco State University Monday night. (Citizen App)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A gunman is on the loose after a shooting right next to the campus of San Francisco State University Monday night.

A video posted on the Citizen app shows the heavy police response outside a home on Serrano Drive.

ABC7 News is learning a woman was shot just after 7 p.m and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim knew the shooter, who is described as man in his 20s.

It is not clear if either are students at San Francisco State.

The campus is not on lockdown at this time.
