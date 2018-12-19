WATTS FAMILY MURDER

Women are sending love letters to Chris Watts, who's convicted of killing pregnant wife and 2 young daughters

By
Chris Watts, who's serving life in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is receiving love letters from women.

RELATED: Chris Watts confession tapes: How police got Colorado killer to change his story

Prosecutors are releasing dozens of letters sent to the 33-year-old Fayetteville native.

"In my heart, you are a great guy," wrote a woman named Candace.

"I'm hoping to brighten your days," wrote another woman. Someone even sent a picture of herself in a bikini.

RELATED: 'He's not a monster': Parents of Chris Watts defend son who admitted to killing wife, children

Watts admitted to killing his wife, Shanann, and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, after first telling police they were missing.

In a deal with prosecutors, Watts pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

He's serving three life sentences.

Earlier this month, Watts was moved from a prison in Colorado to one in Wisconsin for his safety.

The couple had ties to North Carolina. Watts is originally from Fayetteville and his wife, Shanann, was from Southern Pines and has family in Moore County.

Take a look at more storeis and videos about the Watts family murder.
