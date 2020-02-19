Traffic

Wrong-way driver causes crash on Bay Bridge off-ramp

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A driver going the wrong way on the freeway is being blamed for causing a crash on the Bay Bridge early Wednesday morning.

It happened around midnight on the lower deck of the bridge at Treasure Island.

The driver was going the wrong way on the off-ramp and another car swerved to avoid it, according to police. That car then slammed into the center divide barrier.

Police say the other car involved stopped at the scene.

Wednesday's crash is the second crash this week on the off-ramp at Treasure Island.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscosan francisco oakland bay bridgecar crashcar accidenttreasure islandwrong wayi 80traffic accident
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News