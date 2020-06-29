Business

Amazon to acquire Foster City based self-driving startup Zoox

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon is buying Foster City based self-driving company Zoox for $1.2 billion.

"Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer, in a company blog Friday.

"Like Amazon, Zoox is passionate about innovation and about its customers, and we're excited to help the talented Zoox team to bring their vision to reality in the years ahead."

Zoox has been testing out vehicles regularly on the streets of San Francisco.

RELATED: Unlocking the mystery of sensor-covered, unmarked SUVs cruising San Francisco streets

The retailer could use the autonomous vehicles to deliver packages but it could pave the way for a rideshare service too.

Zoox has primarily focused on providing rides for passengers or what some refer to as a "robotaxi."

Zoox's CEO and co-founder are expected to remain in their positions when the deal closes.
