It's at the center of a potential firestorm around race, freedom of speech and politics. But what exactly is Patriot Prayer?

Berkeley's Police Chief isn't being subtle when it comes to Sunday's planned right-wing rally at Civic Center Park."Please avoid coming downtown and stay away from the Civic Center area," said Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood.Greenwood told a community forum Thursday night, the Department is working on a security plan for the event which may turn violent.That plan may include adding extra police officers, some from allied agencies and separating protesters and counter-protesters."We recognize separation is very important when two groups come to fight, It's something we worked on in previous demonstrations and continue to work on," said Greenwood.The chief encourages the community to attend a peaceful counter demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.When the rally is done, participants are asked to leave the area before the planned right-wing demonstration begins in the afternoon.