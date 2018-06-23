2 injured in fire near Antioch salvage yard

Crews are responding to two separate fires burning in Antioch this afternoon as triple-digit temperatures hit most of the Bay Area. (Alex Cardona/Facebook )

ANTIOCH, Calif. --
Contra Costa firefighters were working two significant East County fires Saturday afternoon, a day when several triple-digit temperatures were recorded in the eastern reaches of the Bay Area.

Two people were reported taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-alarm fire in the 4300 block of Deer Hill Lane in southeast Antioch, about a quarter-mile south of the Kaiser Permanente hospital on Deer Valley Road, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The blaze was first reported at about 5:12 p.m. as a car fire, but by 5:30 flames had spread to at least one structure and several vehicles in a nearby salvage yard.

RELATED: Scorching Bay Area temps; Fire danger still high

Fire Capt. Lisa Martinez said firefighters were still on the scene at 6:15 p.m. That fire was still being battled at that time.

Earlier Saturday, at about 1:30 p.m., East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and CalFire firefighters responded to a grass fire off Armstrong Road, southwest of Byron Airport and east of Vasco Road. Thirteen acres of grassland burned before the blaze was contained the East County fire district said.

The cause of the fire had not been established by 6:30 p.m.

Other smaller fires were also reported near Antioch Saturday afternoon.

Though temperatures are expected to go down Sunday, almost the entire region will remain under "red flag warning" during which fire danger is extremely high, bolstered by high temperatures, moderate winds and an abundance of dry fuels, including grasses.
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
