SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It is a hot start to the weekend, with many areas in the Bay Area seeing triple-digit temperatures.
RELATED: Watch your latest AccuWeather forecast
A heat advisory continues until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of the Bay Area, so stay hydrated with water, take frequent breaks in the shade and check on kids and pets.
The Pride Parade in San Francisco Sunday will feature sunshine, with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.
RELATED: Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Fire danger will be high through Sunday, with a red flag warning in place for the North Bay and East Bay Hills. Northerly winds from 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected, with humidity from 10 to 20 percent. Any fires that start can easily spread due to the dry and breezy weather, so stay vigilant.
RELATED: How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Firefighters will be conducting roving patrols in the Oakland Hills this weekend in response to a red flag fire warning and heat advisory issued for the city this weekend, city officials said.
Click here to watch the latest AccuWeather forecast, and click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Bay City News contributed to this story.