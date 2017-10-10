NORTH BAY FIRES

360 PHOTOS: Devastation caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa

This photo shows the damage on San Sonita Place on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 after a wildfire moved through Santa Rosa, Calif. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
In neighborhood after neighborhood in the North Bay, all that remains are the smoldering ashes and eye-stinging smoke from a day of utter devastation caused by massive wildfires moving through the area.

Below are 360 photos from Santa Rosa:

1909 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa


1982 Dogwood Drive, Santa Rosa


1969 San Miguel Road at Santiago, Santa Rosa



1905 San Miguel Rd, Santa Rosa


3521 San Sonita Pl, Santa Rosa
IMPORTANT: If you are in need of resources, shelter, or assistance please click here -- and we will continue to update this page for resources and complete updates on road closures, school closures, and evacuation orders.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

