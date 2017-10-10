360 PHOTOS: Devastation caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --In neighborhood after neighborhood in the North Bay, all that remains are the smoldering ashes and eye-stinging smoke from a day of utter devastation caused by massive wildfires moving through the area.
Below are 360 photos from Santa Rosa:
1909 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa
1982 Dogwood Drive, Santa Rosa
1969 San Miguel Road at Santiago, Santa Rosa
1905 San Miguel Rd, Santa Rosa
3521 San Sonita Pl, Santa Rosa
