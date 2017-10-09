The CHP in Marin notes that anyone who follows their Facebook page from Napa, Sonoma, Lake, or Solano Counties, the emergency operations centers are pushing out information via Nixle. They say the easiest way to get this information is to text your zip code to 888777 to get information such as evacuation orders, emergency shelter locations, and road closures.
Evacuation centers:
- Analy High School, 69 Analy Avenue, Sebastopol
- Crosswalk Community Church in Napa
- Elks Lodge, 1200 Hastings Rd, Ukiah will be serving breakfast
- Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Lawrence Cook Middle School on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa
- Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga on Oak Street
- Napa Valley Junior College on SR-221 south of Imola Ave
- New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma, at 1310 clegg street
- Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Boulevard
- Santa Rosa at Finley Community Center on West College Avenue at Stony Point Road
- Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol
- Solano Community College on Suisan Valley Road in Fairfield
- Sonoma Valley High School
Animal Shelters:
- Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals
- Large animals can be taken to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Access the Fairgrounds via Gate 7 on Aston Ave and Sonoma- Marin Fairgrounds at 175 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma.
School closures:
- Calistoga schools will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017
- Napa Valley Unified schools will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017
- Santa Rosa City Schools will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017
- Santa Rosa Junior College will be closed on Monday,October 9, 2017
- Sonoma Valley Unified schools will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2017
- Sonoma State University will be closed on Monday,October 9, 2017
- St. Mary's School in Ukiah will be closed on Monday,October 9, 2017
- Ukiah Unified School Districtwill be closed on Monday,October 9, 2017
- Willits Unified School District will be closed on Monday,October 9, 2017
Road Closures:
- US-101 between Steele Ln and Airport Blvd
- CA-128 at Tubbs Ln
- CA-121 between Wooden Valley Rd and Vichy Ave
- SR-12 at Warm Springs
- SR-12 at Arnold
- SR-12 at Watmaugh
- SR-128 at Petrified Forest
- SR-128 at Tubbs
- Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley
- SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road
- SR-37 is closed from US-101 to I-80
- SR-121 at Ramal
- 8TH at Napa
- Arnold at SR-12
- SR-121 at Duhig
- SR-12 at SR-29
- SR-121 at Sonoma County Line
- Lakeville Highway (traffic is being diverted to US-101)
- Westbound SR-37 AT SR-121 (traffic is being diverted to I-80)
- Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic is being diverted to US-101 towards Lakeville)
- Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point
- Southbound US- 101 at Airport Road and Northbound US-101 at Bicentennial
- SR-128 @ Tubbs/ Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas
- SR-12 at Watmaugh
- SR-12 at Duhig
- Monticello at Vichy
Click here to download the free Caltrans QuickMap for fire-related road closure info and follow @CAL_FIRE for fire updates
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.