LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Fires in the North Bay are showing no sign of slowing down as officials continue to try and keep people safe and battle the flames. As a result of smoke, ash, fire danger, and safety concerns, many schools in the North Bay have closed down to protect students and staff.
- Alexander Valley Union Elementary School closed through Friday, October 13
- Antioch Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12
- Bellevue Union School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Calistoga Joint Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Cal State East Bay Concord campus closed through Friday, October 13
- Cinnabar School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Cloverdale School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Cotati Rohnert Park School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Dunham School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Forestville School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Geyserville School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Gravenstein School District closed through Sunday, October 15
- Guerneville School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Harmony/Salmon School District through Friday, October 13
- Healdsburg School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Howell Mountain Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Kenwood School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Liberty School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Martinez Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12
- Mark West School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Mount Diablo Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12
- Napa Valley College closed through Friday, October 13
- Napa Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13
- Oak Grove School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Old Adobe School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Petaluma City School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Piner Olivet School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Pittsburg Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12
- Pope Valley Union Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Rincon Valley School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Roseland School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Santa Rosa City Schools closed through Friday, October 13
- Santa Rosa Junior College closed through Sunday, October 15
- Sebastopol Union School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Sonoma State University closed through Sunday, October 15
- Sonoma Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13
- St. Helena Unified closed through Friday, October 13
- The Reach School closed through Friday, October 13
- Twin Hills Union School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Two Rock Union School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Vallejo City Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Waugh School District closed through Friday, October 13
- West Contra Costa Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12, 2017
- West Side School District closed through Friday, October 13
- West Sonoma County Union High School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Wilmar/Wilson School District through Friday, October 13
- Windsor School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Wright School District closed through Friday, October 13
- Marin County public schools closed Friday, October 13
Depending on smoke and visibility -- more cancellations could be on the way.
