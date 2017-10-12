LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires



Alexander Valley Union Elementary School closed through Friday, October 13



Antioch Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12



Bellevue Union School District closed through Friday, October 13



Calistoga Joint Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13



Cal State East Bay Concord campus closed through Friday, October 13



Cinnabar School District closed through Friday, October 13



Cloverdale School District closed through Friday, October 13



Cotati Rohnert Park School District closed through Friday, October 13



Dunham School District closed through Friday, October 13



Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13



Forestville School District closed through Friday, October 13



Geyserville School District closed through Friday, October 13



Gravenstein School District closed through Sunday, October 15



Guerneville School District closed through Friday, October 13



Harmony/Salmon School District through Friday, October 13



Healdsburg School District closed through Friday, October 13



Howell Mountain Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13



Kenwood School District closed through Friday, October 13



Liberty School District closed through Friday, October 13



Martinez Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12



Mark West School District closed through Friday, October 13



Mount Diablo Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12



Napa Valley College closed through Friday, October 13



Napa Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13



Oak Grove School District closed through Friday, October 13



Old Adobe School District closed through Friday, October 13



Petaluma City School District closed through Friday, October 13



Piner Olivet School District closed through Friday, October 13



Pittsburg Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12



Pope Valley Union Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13



Rincon Valley School District closed through Friday, October 13



Roseland School District closed through Friday, October 13



Santa Rosa City Schools closed through Friday, October 13



Santa Rosa Junior College closed through Sunday, October 15



Sebastopol Union School District closed through Friday, October 13



Sonoma State University closed through Sunday, October 15



Sonoma Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13



St. Helena Unified closed through Friday, October 13



The Reach School closed through Friday, October 13



Twin Hills Union School District closed through Friday, October 13



Two Rock Union School District closed through Friday, October 13



Vallejo City Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13



Waugh School District closed through Friday, October 13



West Contra Costa Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12, 2017



West Side School District closed through Friday, October 13



West Sonoma County Union High School District closed through Friday, October 13



Wilmar/Wilson School District through Friday, October 13



Windsor School District closed through Friday, October 13



Wright School District closed through Friday, October 13



Marin County public schools closed Friday, October 13

Fires in the North Bay are showing no sign of slowing down as officials continue to try and keep people safe and battle the flames. As a result of smoke, ash, fire danger, and safety concerns, many schools in the North Bay have closed down to protect students and staff.