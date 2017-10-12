NORTH BAY FIRES

LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires

A car sits in the middle of property destroyed from fires at Journey's End mobile home park in Santa Rosa, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Fires in the North Bay are showing no sign of slowing down as officials continue to try and keep people safe and battle the flames. As a result of smoke, ash, fire danger, and safety concerns, many schools in the North Bay have closed down to protect students and staff.

MORE INFO: Death toll rises to 26 in devastating North Bay fires

  • Alexander Valley Union Elementary School closed through Friday, October 13

  • Antioch Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12

  • Bellevue Union School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Calistoga Joint Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Cal State East Bay Concord campus closed through Friday, October 13

  • Cinnabar School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Cloverdale School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Cotati Rohnert Park School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Dunham School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Forestville School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Geyserville School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Gravenstein School District closed through Sunday, October 15

  • Guerneville School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Harmony/Salmon School District through Friday, October 13

  • Healdsburg School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Howell Mountain Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Kenwood School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Liberty School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Martinez Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12

  • Mark West School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Mount Diablo Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12

  • Napa Valley College closed through Friday, October 13

  • Napa Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13

  • Oak Grove School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Old Adobe School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Petaluma City School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Piner Olivet School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Pittsburg Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12

  • Pope Valley Union Elementary School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Rincon Valley School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Roseland School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Santa Rosa City Schools closed through Friday, October 13

  • Santa Rosa Junior College closed through Sunday, October 15

  • Sebastopol Union School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Sonoma State University closed through Sunday, October 15

  • Sonoma Valley Unified schools closed through Friday, October 13

  • St. Helena Unified closed through Friday, October 13

  • The Reach School closed through Friday, October 13

  • Twin Hills Union School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Two Rock Union School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Vallejo City Unified School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Waugh School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • West Contra Costa Unified School District closed Thursday, October 12, 2017

  • West Side School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • West Sonoma County Union High School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Wilmar/Wilson School District through Friday, October 13

  • Windsor School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Wright School District closed through Friday, October 13

  • Marin County public schools closed Friday, October 13

Depending on smoke and visibility -- more cancellations could be on the way.

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
