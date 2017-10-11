MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --As crews continue to battle the wildfires raging across the North Bay, people here in the Bay Area and across the country are reaching out for information about friends and family members. We hear you and we want to help. Here's how to find missing loved ones.
If you're looking for someone, click here to send their name and photo.
Everyone can see the submitted photos of people who are missing and use the comments there to hopefully help each other reconnect. Monitor your loved one's photo for assistance from other viewers in the comments. If you've found them, or have any news of their whereabouts, we would appreciate an update from you in the comments as well.
[If you're viewing on our news app and the photo page doesn't open, please open this in a browser.]
