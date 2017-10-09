  • BREAKING NEWS Death toll climbs to 4 as apocalyptic wildfires destroy parts of North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
NORTH BAY FIRES

LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires

A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --
In Northern California wine country, officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires, At least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed, and 20,000 people have been evacuated.

Here's a list of structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the raging wildfires.

Napa:

  • Alta Mesa & Stone Mountain Circle: Some homes burned

  • Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Several hundred homes along with the golf and athletic club destroyed

  • Glen Ellen: House on ridge burned

  • Silverado Highlands in Silverado Country Club Neighborhood: Hillcrest Drive at Inverness burned

  • Stags Leap District is an American Viticultural Area located within the Napa Valley

  • Canyon Drive: Some homes burned


Santa Rosa:

  • Applebee's at 3746 Airway Drive

  • Arby's at 3746 Airway Drive

  • Fountaingrove Inn: a luxury 124-room hotel

  • Hilton Sonoma Wine Country: a 250-room hotel

  • Kmart at 3771 Cleveland Ave

  • Kohl's at 3771 Cleveland Ave

  • Luther Burbank Center for Arts

  • McDonald's at 3746 Airway Drive

  • Sweet T's Southern Restaurant & Bar at 2097 Stagecoach Rd #100


Sonoma:

  • Stornetta Dairy Farm

  • Oakmont Villa Capri Clubhouse: a luxury senior living facility


PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
