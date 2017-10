LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires

Alta Mesa & Stone Mountain Circle: Some homes burned



Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Several hundred homes along with the golf and athletic club destroyed



Glen Ellen: House on ridge burned



Silverado Highlands in Silverado Country Club Neighborhood: Hillcrest Drive at Inverness burned



Stags Leap District is an American Viticultural Area located within the Napa Valley



Canyon Drive: Some homes burned



Applebee's at 3746 Airway Drive



Arby's at 3746 Airway Drive



Fountaingrove Inn: a luxury 124-room hotel



Hilton Sonoma Wine Country: a 250-room hotel



Kmart at 3771 Cleveland Ave



Kohl's at 3771 Cleveland Ave



Luther Burbank Center for Arts



McDonald's at 3746 Airway Drive



Sweet T's Southern Restaurant & Bar at 2097 Stagecoach Rd #100





Stornetta Dairy Farm



Oakmont Villa Capri Clubhouse: a luxury senior living facility

In Northern California wine country, officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires , At least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed, and 20,000 people have been evacuated.Here's a list of structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the raging wildfires.