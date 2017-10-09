LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) --In Northern California wine country, officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires, At least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed, and 20,000 people have been evacuated.
Here's a list of structures that have been damaged or destroyed by the raging wildfires.
Napa:
- Alta Mesa & Stone Mountain Circle: Some homes burned
- Fountaingrove Golf & Athletic Club: Several hundred homes along with the golf and athletic club destroyed
- Glen Ellen: House on ridge burned
- Silverado Highlands in Silverado Country Club Neighborhood: Hillcrest Drive at Inverness burned
- Stags Leap District is an American Viticultural Area located within the Napa Valley
- Canyon Drive: Some homes burned
Santa Rosa:
- Applebee's at 3746 Airway Drive
- Arby's at 3746 Airway Drive
- Fountaingrove Inn: a luxury 124-room hotel
- Hilton Sonoma Wine Country: a 250-room hotel
- Kmart at 3771 Cleveland Ave
- Kohl's at 3771 Cleveland Ave
- Luther Burbank Center for Arts
- McDonald's at 3746 Airway Drive
- Sweet T's Southern Restaurant & Bar at 2097 Stagecoach Rd #100
Sonoma:
- Stornetta Dairy Farm
- Oakmont Villa Capri Clubhouse: a luxury senior living facility
