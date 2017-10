LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information

Nearly two dozen people have died and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed as wildfires ravage much of the North Bay. Here's a roundup of helpful information. Click here for a look at evacuation orders and shelters open for those impacted by the fires.If you're looking for a missing loved one, click here . See our current list of missing people here . And if you'd like to report a missing person, please call the Sonoma County Fire Services Department at 707-565-3856.The CHP in Marin notes that anyone who follows their Facebook page from Napa, Sonoma, Lake, or Solano Counties, the emergency operations centers are pushing out information via Nixle. They say the easiest way to get this information is to text your zip code to 888777 to get information such as evacuation orders, emergency shelter locations, and road closures. Click here for information on closures in Napa. Click here for information on road closures in Sonoma. Click here for information from CHP on road closures in your area. Click here for the latest on highway conditions. Click here to download the free Caltrans QuickMap for fire-related road closure info and follow @CAL_FIRE for fire updates.Virgin Sport Festival of Fitness (Half Marathon)Tough Mudder at the Sonoma RacewayWalnut Creek OktoberfestMilpitas Veterans Commission Car ShowThe D-10 Decathlon at San Francisco StateCal vs. Washington St. footballStanford vs. Oregon footballRaiders vs. Chargers football