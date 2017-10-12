Nearly two dozen people have died and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed as wildfires ravage much of the North Bay. Here's a roundup of helpful information.
Evacuation Orders and Shelters
Click here for a look at evacuation orders and shelters open for those impacted by the fires.
Missing Persons
If you're looking for a missing loved one, click here. See our current list of missing people here. And if you'd like to report a missing person, please call the Sonoma County Fire Services Department at 707-565-3856.
Emergency Alerts
The CHP in Marin notes that anyone who follows their Facebook page from Napa, Sonoma, Lake, or Solano Counties, the emergency operations centers are pushing out information via Nixle. They say the easiest way to get this information is to text your zip code to 888777 to get information such as evacuation orders, emergency shelter locations, and road closures.
Airport Status Information
San Francisco International Airport
Oakland International Airport
San Jose International Airport
Road Closures
Click here for information on closures in Napa.
Click here for information on road closures in Sonoma.
Click here for information from CHP on road closures in your area.
Click here for the latest on highway conditions.
Click here to download the free Caltrans QuickMap for fire-related road closure info and follow @CAL_FIRE for fire updates.
Events cancelled due to air quality and fire incidents
Virgin Sport Festival of Fitness (Half Marathon)
Tough Mudder at the Sonoma Raceway
Walnut Creek Oktoberfest
Milpitas Veterans Commission Car Show
Events still scheduled but under evaluation
The D-10 Decathlon at San Francisco State
Cal vs. Washington St. football
Stanford vs. Oregon football
Raiders vs. Chargers football
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information
NORTH BAY FIRES
More North Bay Fires
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
Top Stories
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
More News
Top Video
More Video
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage