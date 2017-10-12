NORTH BAY FIRES

LIST: Helpful North Bay fire resources and information

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters from as far south as San Diego have responded to the massive wildfires in the North Bay. (KGO)

Nearly two dozen people have died and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed as wildfires ravage much of the North Bay. Here's a roundup of helpful information.

Evacuation Orders and Shelters
Click here for a look at evacuation orders and shelters open for those impacted by the fires.

Missing Persons
If you're looking for a missing loved one, click here. See our current list of missing people here. And if you'd like to report a missing person, please call the Sonoma County Fire Services Department at 707-565-3856.

Emergency Alerts
The CHP in Marin notes that anyone who follows their Facebook page from Napa, Sonoma, Lake, or Solano Counties, the emergency operations centers are pushing out information via Nixle. They say the easiest way to get this information is to text your zip code to 888777 to get information such as evacuation orders, emergency shelter locations, and road closures.

Airport Status Information
San Francisco International Airport
Oakland International Airport
San Jose International Airport

Road Closures
Click here for information on closures in Napa.
Click here for information on road closures in Sonoma.
Click here for information from CHP on road closures in your area.
Click here for the latest on highway conditions.
Click here to download the free Caltrans QuickMap for fire-related road closure info and follow @CAL_FIRE for fire updates.

Events cancelled due to air quality and fire incidents
Virgin Sport Festival of Fitness (Half Marathon)
Tough Mudder at the Sonoma Raceway
Walnut Creek Oktoberfest
Milpitas Veterans Commission Car Show

Events still scheduled but under evaluation
The D-10 Decathlon at San Francisco State
Cal vs. Washington St. football
Stanford vs. Oregon football
Raiders vs. Chargers football

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countywildfireschool closurestrafficroad closureNorth Bay FiresNapaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
LIST: Health centers and clinics near North Bay, wine country wildfires
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
Grieving mom helps Santa Rosa iron worker who lost everything in fire
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
10 victims identified in deadly North Bay fires
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
Death toll rises to 31 in devastating North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Health centers and clinics near North Bay, wine country wildfires
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
Show More
LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
Grieving mom helps Santa Rosa iron worker who lost everything in fire
North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions
More Video