LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims

Donations and Volunteers
Volunteers of America, Northern California & Northern Nevada (Sacramento)
San Ramon Police Department (San Ramon)
Fort Point Beer Company (San Francisco)
The Napa Deli (Fairfield)
Donate masks for fire victims at UC Berkeley
Blood Centers of the Pacific (Locations across Bay Area)
The Community Foundation of Mendocino County - Disaster Fund for Mendocino County
Redwood Credit Union - North Bay Fire Relief Fund
Bodega Bay Needs Donations
North Bay Fire Relief Benefit - Thursday night
Latino Community Foundation
Donate supplies at Sports Basement Santa Rosa
Animal and Pet Services
Sonoma County Animal Services (Santa Rosa)
Hopalong and Second Chance Animal Rescue (Oakland)
Tails To Tell (Tracy Grubb) & Petsitter Linda Higgins (San Rafael)
Wag Hotels (Locations across Bay Area)
San Francisco SPCA (SF)
Mendocino Animal Shelter/Ukiah Shelter (Ukiah)
Blue Ribbon Pets (Ukiah)
Shelter and Housing Opportunities
Sequoia Equities Apartment Homes (Locations across Bay Area)
Chanslor Ranch (Bodega Bay)
Airbnb (Locations across Bay Area)
Additional Free Services
FREE LAUNDRY ON 10/13
Wash & Dry Laundromat, 711 Stony Point Rd (Santa Rosa)
FREE ADMISSION
California Academy of Sciences (San Francisco)
FREE MEALS AND RESPITE
Spring Hills Community Church, 3700 Fulton Road (Santa Rosa)
FREE POST OFFICE BOX
UPS Store, 1007 West College Ave (Santa Rosa)
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
FREE MEALS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Barndiva (Healdsburg)