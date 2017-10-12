NORTH BAY FIRES

LIST: North Bay donation centers, businesses, organizations offering help for fire victims

EMBED </>More Videos

The Bay Area sticks together -- through floods, fires, tragedy, and horrific events, we persevere. Thank you to all who have stepped up to help those in the North Bay during their time of need. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The North Bay community is sticking together as wildfires continue to rage. Here are some businesses opening their doors and hearts to those in need.

Donations and Volunteers
Volunteers of America, Northern California & Northern Nevada (Sacramento)
Click here to donate.

San Ramon Police Department (San Ramon)
Fort Point Beer Company (San Francisco)
The Napa Deli (Fairfield)
Donate masks for fire victims at UC Berkeley

Blood Centers of the Pacific (Locations across Bay Area)
The Community Foundation of Mendocino County - Disaster Fund for Mendocino County
Click here to donate.

Redwood Credit Union - North Bay Fire Relief Fund
Click here to donate.

Bodega Bay Needs Donations


North Bay Fire Relief Benefit - Thursday night
Latino Community Foundation
Click here for more resources.

Donate supplies at Sports Basement Santa Rosa

Animal and Pet Services

Sonoma County Animal Services (Santa Rosa)
Click here to donate.

Hopalong and Second Chance Animal Rescue (Oakland)
Click here for more resources.

Tails To Tell (Tracy Grubb) & Petsitter Linda Higgins (San Rafael)
Wag Hotels (Locations across Bay Area)
San Francisco SPCA (SF)
Click here to donate.

Mendocino Animal Shelter/Ukiah Shelter (Ukiah)
Blue Ribbon Pets (Ukiah)
Shelter and Housing Opportunities

Sequoia Equities Apartment Homes (Locations across Bay Area)
Chanslor Ranch (Bodega Bay)
Airbnb (Locations across Bay Area)
Additional Free Services

FREE LAUNDRY ON 10/13
Wash & Dry Laundromat, 711 Stony Point Rd (Santa Rosa)


FREE ADMISSION
California Academy of Sciences (San Francisco)


FREE MEALS AND RESPITE
Spring Hills Community Church, 3700 Fulton Road (Santa Rosa)


FREE POST OFFICE BOX
UPS Store, 1007 West College Ave (Santa Rosa)
Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.

FREE MEALS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Barndiva (Healdsburg)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firenapa countybrush firefirefightersevacuationsonoma countywildfireschool closurestrafficroad closureNorth Bay FiresNapaSonoma
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
NORTH BAY FIRES
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
I-TEAM: PG&E workers believe hurricane-level winds caused deadly North Bay wildfires, power line damage
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
Death toll rises to 31 in devastating North Bay fires
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
FULL LIST: Resources for North Bay fires
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
Show More
LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Fire threat grows in Calistoga as mandatory evacuations continue
North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions
North Bay fire smoke continues to impact SFO flights
More News
Top Video
Couple returns from honeymoon to find home, wedding gifts destroyed by North Bay fires
North Bay fires may bring housing crisis of epic proportions
Fire threat grows in Calistoga as mandatory evacuations continue
Grieving mom helps Santa Rosa iron worker who lost everything in fire
More Video