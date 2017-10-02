ABC7 ORIGINALS

How do Nevada gun laws compare to those in California?

Nevada and California share a 700-mile border, but the states are far apart when it comes to gun laws.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL AND MAY BE DIFFICULT TO WATCH

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Sunday night, rapid-fire gunshots rang out during a Las Vegas concert, leaving at least 59 victims dead and 527 wounded in what has become the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The tragedy is guaranteed to reignite the national debate over gun laws, including here in California.

Despite sharing a 700-mile border, California and Nevada are far apart when it comes to gun laws. California has some of the strictest in the country, while Nevada has some of the most relaxed.

Written and produced by Juan Carlos Guerrero

